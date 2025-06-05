Image Credit : Twitter

'Thug Life' is described as a boring gangster drama with a promising start that fizzles out. While the first half has some engaging moments, the second half is considered a letdown. Mani Ratnam's initial setup is praised, but the predictable plot and weak emotional scenes are criticized. A.R. Rahman's music is deemed a major disappointment. Kamal Haasan's performance is as expected, Simbu does well, but Trisha's role feels wasted. Good production values and unique cinematography are noted, but overall, the film is considered disappointing.