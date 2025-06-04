Kamal Haasan's next film is Thug Life. This film, which marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years, has received a U/A certificate. The total length of the film is 165 minutes. Starring Silambarasan, Joju George, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Ashok Selvan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri, Thug Life is set to release in theaters on June 5th.

Thug Life Advance Booking Collection

Booking for Thug Life began on June 1st. Pre-booking for the film is going on in full swing worldwide. Trade analysts from the South Indian box office report that Thug Life has collected over 15 crores in bookings. This indicates that Thug Life has the potential to become the highest-grossing Tamil film on its opening day this year.

Produced by Rajkamal Films, the film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Due to protests in Karnataka, the release of Thug Life has been postponed only in that state. After Vikram, Thug Life is the film for which Kamal Haasan has extensively promoted. The team has promoted the film not only in India but also in foreign countries like Malaysia and Dubai.

Mani Ratnam's regular collaborators, music composer A.R. Rahman and film editor Sreekar Prasad, have teamed up for this film as well. Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, who previously worked on Mani Ratnam's Kannathil Muthamittal and Aaytha Ezhuthu, has handled the cinematography for Thug Life. Anbarivu Masters, who worked with Kamal in Vikram, are the stunt choreographers. Ranjith Ambady is the makeup artist, Sharmistha Roy is the art director, and Eka Lakhani is the costume designer for Thug Life.