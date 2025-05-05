Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan's rare photos from his early theatre days
Unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan's struggling days, shared by his friend and actor Amar Talwar, have taken social media by storm. Fans get a glimpse of a young King Khan.
| Published : May 05 2025, 04:43 PM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood. His every act captivates fans. Every picture of SRK is special. So, if a look from before his film career is seen, then fans get their desired wish.
27
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
TV and Bollywood actor Amar Talwar and Shah Rukh Khan were school and college mates. Both have worked together in some plays of Barry John's Theatre Action Group.
37
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
Amar Talwar has shared some pictures on social media, which have become a gift for Shah Rukh Khan's fans.
47
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
Amar Talwar shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's young age and informed people about his struggling days.
57
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
Amar said, "Shah Rukh and I worked together in some TAG (Barry John's Theatre Action Group) plays - 'Rough Crossing' and 'Whose Life Is It Anyway' and then in the third play, 'Lend Me A Tenor', Barry gave me that important role, although he wanted to do it with Shah Rukh, but by then Shah Rukh had left for Mumbai, Bollywood... and the rest is history.
67
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
The pictures have gone viral on social media. One user wrote - "He always looks cute. Another wrote, "There is something in the vibe of this picture that tells you how simple and straightforward that time must have been, how pure the air must have been - this is a very cool and calm position! Which place was this sir?" Another fan wrote, "Wow, this is very refreshing to old memories. The fourth person wrote, did Shah Rukh sir always wear stylish clothes?"
77
Image Credit : @Dekh Pagli
Aman Talwar has also been a famous actor. He used to dominate TV ads in the 90s. He was often seen in the role of a cool office boss.
