Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Check out first salaries of 8 Bollywood superstars

Bollywood superstars now earn in crores, but their first salaries were surprisingly humble. Aamir Khan revealed his first salary was Rs.1000. Discover the shocking first salaries of these celebs below.

Akshay Kumar's first salary was ₹1200, a modest start compared to his current wealth, which now runs into crores. His journey to stardom is truly inspiring.

Salman Khan, famously known as Dabangg, received ₹57 as his first salary. This year, his latest film is set to hit the screens, adding to his impressive legacy.

Hrithik Roshan's first salary was just ₹100, marking the start of his incredible journey to stardom in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra, who has been away from Bollywood for a while, received ₹5000 as her first salary, marking the beginning of her successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan, received just ₹500 as his first salary, a humble start to his iconic and illustrious career in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's first salary was only ₹50, a humble beginning before becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

Naseeruddin Shah's first salary will shock you-just ₹7.50. Despite this modest start, he delivered a memorable performance in the film Gehraiyaan.

