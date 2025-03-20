user
user

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Check out first salaries of 8 Bollywood superstars

Bollywood superstars now earn in crores, but their first salaries were surprisingly humble. Aamir Khan revealed his first salary was Rs.1000. Discover the shocking first salaries of these celebs below.

 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 5:18 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's first salary was ₹1200, a modest start compared to his current wealth, which now runs into crores. His journey to stardom is truly inspiring.

article_image2

Salman Khan, famously known as Dabangg, received ₹57 as his first salary. This year, his latest film is set to hit the screens, adding to his impressive legacy.


article_image3

Hrithik Roshan's first salary was just ₹100, marking the start of his incredible journey to stardom in Bollywood.

article_image4

Priyanka Chopra, who has been away from Bollywood for a while, received ₹5000 as her first salary, marking the beginning of her successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

 

article_image5

Amitabh Bachchan, received just ₹500 as his first salary, a humble start to his iconic and illustrious career in Bollywood.

article_image6

Shah Rukh Khan's first salary was only ₹50, a humble beginning before becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

 

 

article_image7

Naseeruddin Shah's first salary will shock you-just ₹7.50. Despite this modest start, he delivered a memorable performance in the film Gehraiyaan.

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release MEG

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames his parents for differences with his brother Armaan RBA

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames parents for differences with his brother Armaan

Karan Johar to launch Dharma's 24th debutant director with Akshay Kumar, says '90% Of Them Are Outsiders' RBA

Karan Johar to launch Dharma's 24th debutant director with Akshay Kumar, says '90% Of Them Are Outsiders'

'Be your own sugar daddy' Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt message goes VIRAL post-divorce from Dhanashree Verma MEG

'Be your own sugar daddy' Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt message goes VIRAL post-divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Stories

Judge who blocked Trump from implementing transgender troops ban has activism history with Democrats: Report shk

Judge who blocked Trump from implementing transgender troops ban has activism history with Democrats: Report

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release MEG

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames his parents for differences with his brother Armaan RBA

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames parents for differences with his brother Armaan

Elon Musk's X sues Centre over alleged censorship via IT Act, calls it 'unlawful content regulation' shk

Elon Musk's X sues Centre over alleged censorship via IT Act, calls it 'unlawful content regulation'

Big boost for UPI users: Incentives announced for payments up to Rs 2,000 AJR

Big boost for UPI users: Incentives announced for payments up to Rs 2,000

Recent Videos

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sanjay Raut Defends Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Case: 'It Was an Accident, Not a Murder'

Sanjay Raut Defends Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Case: 'It Was an Accident, Not a Murder'

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

Video Icon