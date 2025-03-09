THIS Tamil star hero faced 23 surgeries and 4 years in wheelchair, now a Tollywood icon; Read on

Read Full Article

This star hero is known for his courage, a synonym for experimentation, and gives his life for cinema. A South hero who easily overcame many difficulties. He survived a massive accident. They said his leg had to be amputated. But who is the star hero who faced everything with determination?



23 surgeries, 4 years confined to a wheelchair, can a star hero really recover from a massive accident? But it was possible for that hero. He conquered death with determination. They thought he wouldn't survive. But he survived all the operations and even such a big accident and rose to become a star hero. Not only a hero but also a brand for experimental films. So who is that hero?



The film industry is a world of illusion.. there are shades of tragedy behind the colorful screen. Behind the lives of the stars who appear on screen laughing and making people laugh, there are many tragedies. In this sequence, this news related to the life of a hero shining brightly in the South is currently going viral. That hero is none other than Chiyaan Vikram.. South star hero.. known for experiments. A hero who doesn't hesitate to take any risk for the sake of cinema. He is close to 60 years old.

This star senior hero... there is no role he hasn't played.. there is no character he hasn't done. Vikram has easily done even the most daring characters that no one else can do. There is a deep tragedy hidden in Vikram's life. This hero survived a big accident. Everyone in Vikram's family is educated. His mother is a government employee, his sister is a government teacher, his brother is a film actor, and when Vikram said he would go into films... he put a condition that he should complete MBA. With that, Vikram did MBA as well as post-graduation in English Literature. After that, he stepped towards films.

While studying, Vikram acted in plays and received many awards along with a good name. Once, while receiving an award, he had a big accident. Vikram was seriously injured in that accident and they said his leg had to be amputated. But Vikram's mother did not agree to that at all. She said that she would get treatment anywhere but she said no to amputating the leg. With that, Vikram had to be confined to a wheelchair for 4 years at the beginning of his career, according to reports.

After that, Vikram had 23 surgeries on his leg. His leg was damaged from the ankle to the knee and even the skin was changed. But he continued to have surgeries... and moved forward with determination. He recovered and entered the field again. There is no need to specifically mention the roles, experiments, and films he has done in the industry. Vikram is an actor who has worked hard for his role in many films like Aparichitudu, I, Sivaputrudu, Mallanna.



