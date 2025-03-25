Entertainment
Kalki koechlin reveals producer's bizzare comment on her looks and smile.
Kalki Koechlin recently shared a shocking anecdote about a producer suggesting she get fillers for her laughter lines during a lunch meeting, leaving Kalki stunned.
Kalki wanted to "stab him with a fork" but said "Well, I’d better stop smiling and laughing so much."
ALSO READ:Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try
Kalki highlighted the unrealistic beauty standards women face, especially in the entertainment industry, expressed concern about the pressure to alter appearances at a young age.
Kalki spoke about her acceptance of aging and wrinkles, stating she has no desire to change her appearance. She believes in embracing her age gracefully.
She said these comments can affect younger women leading to premature decisions about looks.
ALSO READ: Sridevi to Amy Jackson; 9 actresses who became pregnant before wedding
The incident sheds light on the pervasive sexism and obsession with youthfulness in the film industry. Kalki’s story resonates with many women facing similar challenges.
Why Prakash Raj was BANNED 6 times in Telugu Cinema – Here’s the truth
Akshay Kumar sells two Borivali properties for THIS whopping amount
Jaat Movie Star Cast Salary: Sunny Deol to Randeep Hooda fees revealed
Dating to Parenthood: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty reationship timeline