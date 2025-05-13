THIS Bollywood film took 14 years to make; Check HERE
A film's production typically takes a year, maybe two or three for larger projects like RRR. But one film took a staggering 14 years to complete. What film was it? Was it ever released? And if so, what was the outcome?
| Published : May 13 2025, 11:56 AM
1 Min read
Films involve the hard work of many, from actors and directors to technical crews. Some films transcend their era, becoming unforgettable landmarks. Mughal-e-Azam is one such film. Its 14-year production journey transformed Indian cinema.
Mughal-e-Azam's production spanned from 1944 to 1960. Director K. Asif meticulously pursued his artistic vision. Initially titled Chandni Begum, it was later renamed Mughal-e-Azam.
Dilip Kumar starred, though convincing him took effort. The budget, a then-massive ₹1.5 crore, included ₹10 lakh for the iconic song "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya," a Bollywood milestone.
Released on August 5, 1960, the film received overwhelming acclaim. It grossed ₹11 crore quickly, releasing internationally and showcasing Indian cinema globally.
Mughal-e-Azam stands as a testament to dedicated filmmaking. While films like Baahubali took over five years, Mughal-e-Azam remains a top classic. This visual masterpiece endures in Bollywood history.
