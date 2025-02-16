Jodhaa Akbar 17th Anniversary: Academy to hold special screening for Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar marks 17 years since its 2008 release, remaining a cinematic gem known for its grandeur, stellar performances, and A.R. Rahman’s music. Honored by the Academy with a special screening in 2025, the film continues to captivate audiences with its timeless storytelling

Celebrating 17 Years of Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker’s grand historical romance Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, marks its 17th anniversary since its release in 2008. The film remains an iconic piece of cinema, admired for its breathtaking visuals, stellar performances, and A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable music

Academy Recognition and Special Screening

In a significant tribute, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding lehenga from the film in its Color in Motion exhibition, curated by Neeta Lulla. Additionally, the Academy has planned a special screening of Jodhaa Akbar in Los Angeles in March 2025, acknowledging its lasting influence on global audiences

Director’s Reflections on the Milestone

Marking both the film’s anniversary and his 61st birthday, director Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his gratitude for the love the film continues to receive. He described the Academy screening as a recognition of the artistic contributions of the entire team and found it humbling that the movie still resonates with audiences worldwide

Cinematic Brilliance and Cultural Significance

Known for its meticulous historical accuracy, stunning cinematography by Kiran Deohans, and intricately choreographed battle sequences, Jodhaa Akbar continues to captivate audiences. Its soulful soundtrack, featuring songs like Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah and Jashn-E-Bahaara, remains popular. The film is also praised for its portrayal of cultural unity, exploring the relationship between Akbar and Jodhaa amidst political complexities

Enduring Legacy and Global Impact

Beyond its commercial success, Jodhaa Akbar has received numerous accolades, including five Filmfare Awards and the Best Foreign Language Film award at the São Paulo International Film Festival. The upcoming Academy screening further cements its legacy as a globally cherished historical epic, ensuring that its timeless story continues to enthrall new generations of movie enthusiasts

