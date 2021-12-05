  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 12:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Khushbu Sundar shared her amazing transformation pictures saying she is 20kgs lighter, stunned fans and followers; take a look
     

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation RCB

    Actress turned politician Khushbu Sundar who is very active on social media, is in the news for her jaw-dropping body transformation. The 51-years-old actress said that she lost a whopping 20 kilos this year with her determination. She used to have a healthy lifestyle and proper workout regime for the last few months.

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation RCB

    A few months ago, in an exclusive chit-chat with Asianet Newsable, Khushbu Sundar had talked about her incredible weight loss journey. During the interview back in August, she was 10kgs lighter and was targeting 10kgs more than she has now achieved during that time. BRAVO
     

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation RCB

    Khushbu Sundar said that she has been working on her body since  November 2020 and started seeing the difference from May 2021 onwards. "When I first began to work out, I was 93 kilos, I am 79 now, and I want to cut another 10 kilos to reach the target of 69," Khushbu Sunder told Asianet Newsable. Also Read: Who's that girl? Khushbu Sundar stuns with her weight loss transformation pics

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation RCB

    Today, she has shared another shocking post with two pictures, where she is seen 20kgs lighter. She captioned it saying, "From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded." (SIC)

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation RCB

    Khushbu Sundar's post is inspiring and says that 'health' should be the primary focus. On the work front, besides being busy in politics, she was last seen in Rajinikanth's latest film, Annaatthe, which was released on November 04 and currently streaming on Netflix.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress RCB

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB

    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens’ reactions

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death drb

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death

    Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said drb

    Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said

    Mallika Dua father vetran journalist Vinod Dua no more cremation to be held on Sunday drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua no more; daughter Mallika Dua confirms funeral to be held on Sunday

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female actress of 2021 RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female celebs of 2021

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi-report

    Indian Army contingent leaves for Maldives for joint military exercise Ekuverin-dnm

    Indian Army contingent leaves for Maldives for joint military exercise Ekuverin

    Gold silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, December 5: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

    Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says RCB

    Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon