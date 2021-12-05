THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation

Khushbu Sundar shared her amazing transformation pictures saying she is 20kgs lighter, stunned fans and followers; take a look



Actress turned politician Khushbu Sundar who is very active on social media, is in the news for her jaw-dropping body transformation. The 51-years-old actress said that she lost a whopping 20 kilos this year with her determination. She used to have a healthy lifestyle and proper workout regime for the last few months.

A few months ago, in an exclusive chit-chat with Asianet Newsable, Khushbu Sundar had talked about her incredible weight loss journey. During the interview back in August, she was 10kgs lighter and was targeting 10kgs more than she has now achieved during that time. BRAVO



Khushbu Sundar said that she has been working on her body since November 2020 and started seeing the difference from May 2021 onwards. "When I first began to work out, I was 93 kilos, I am 79 now, and I want to cut another 10 kilos to reach the target of 69," Khushbu Sunder told Asianet Newsable. Also Read: Who's that girl? Khushbu Sundar stuns with her weight loss transformation pics

Today, she has shared another shocking post with two pictures, where she is seen 20kgs lighter. She captioned it saying, "From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded." (SIC)