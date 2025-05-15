External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that talks with Pakistan will solely focus on terrorism, including the handover of terrorists and dismantling of infrastructure. He also reiterated India's stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has laid out India's stance on talks with Pakistan, stating that discussions will solely focus on terrorism. This includes Pakistan's obligation to hand over terrorists and dismantle their infrastructure.

“Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they must dismantle terrorist infrastructure. That is the only feasible agenda for talks," he said.

Jaishankar stressed that Pakistan must take concrete actions against terrorism, and also spoke on India's readiness to discuss Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He reiterated that this region is illegally occupied Indian territory, and any talks on Kashmir should center around vacating this land.

"Only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir", he said.

Regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, Jaishankar stated that India will maintain its suspension of the agreement until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism.

In addition to discussing Pakistan, Jaishankar also touched on India's ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. He cautioned against premature judgments on tariff agreements, emphasizing that any deal must be mutually beneficial to both nations.