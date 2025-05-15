Image Credit : Getty

Bron Breakker’s partnership with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41 turned heads and for good reason. With Heyman’s influence and Rollins’ mentorship, Breakker is guaranteed a major push. The former NXT Champion already brings speed, power, and intensity.

If he continues his rise, Breakker could be handpicked by Cena as his final opponent. A victory here would officially mark the start of WWE’s next dominant era.