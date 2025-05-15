4 WWE Stars Who Could Retire John Cena
One name will go down in history - the person who retires John Cena. Here are 4 WWE superstars who could be the one to end Cena’s iconic run.
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker’s partnership with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41 turned heads and for good reason. With Heyman’s influence and Rollins’ mentorship, Breakker is guaranteed a major push. The former NXT Champion already brings speed, power, and intensity.
If he continues his rise, Breakker could be handpicked by Cena as his final opponent. A victory here would officially mark the start of WWE’s next dominant era.
Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 41, Cena shocked the world by defeating Cody Rhodes to become a record 17-time World Champion. That alone gives Rhodes a strong motive for closing Cena’s career on his own terms. Cena once mentored Rhodes, even assisting him during last year’s WrestleMania.
But now, their paths have diverged. With constant comparisons between them since 2022, a final match would allow Rhodes to prove he’s surpassed the man he was once likened to.
Gunther
Fans have long dreamed of a showdown between John Cena and Gunther. While many hoped for Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, a match against The Ring General would be just as appealing.
Gunther’s bruising, technical style contrasts with Cena’s classic WWE approach, but their differences could create a memorable and physical farewell match. Even without a title at stake, the stakes would be sky-high in a clash between two modern legends.
Chad Gable
Chad Gable might not have Cena’s spotlight, but he has the skill and fan respect to earn it. Known for his technical excellence and intense matches, Gable has often been called the "next Cena" in terms of discipline and heart.
A feud with Cena could skyrocket Gable into the world title conversation. Retiring The Last Real Champion would be a career-defining moment for a wrestler who's quietly earned every opportunity.