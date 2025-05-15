Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has set the internet abuzz, with fans drawing striking comparisons to Kapoor & Sons after Karan Johar unveiled its first official poster.

Bollywood enthusiasts have been abuzz since the debut poster of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound dropped. The movie features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa and will be released in the respectable Un Certain Regard segment of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. But what was getting everyone talking was the uncanny similarity between Homebound and Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons, with comparisons rife.

Karan Johar Drops Homebound Poster

On 14 May 2025, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the producer of Homebound, released the first official poster of the movie. The poster shows Vishal Jethwa piggybacking on Ishaan Khatter, with a caption that says, "Some bonds carry us through." Fans were quick to notice the emotional and familial feels, recalling Kapoor & Sons.

Homebound sparks comparisons to Kapoor & Sons

The parallel is taken based on the visual quality and emotional tenacity implied in the poster. Kapoor & Sons, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan, was a family drama that addressed intricate relationships, sibling rivalry, and intra-personal conflicts. In the same way, Homebound is a story of two friends from a North Indian village who dream of becoming policemen but struggle with problems confronting their friendship.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Vision for Homebound

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, the award-winning director of the movie Masaan, is back at Cannes after ten years. His directors are best remembered for delving into social causes, inner turmoil, and strong emotional connections, which have been incorporated in the spirit of Kapoor & Sons.

There is still more reason to celebrate as Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has come on board as executive producer for Homebound, commending Ghaywan's vision and describing the film as a "considerable contribution to Indian cinema".

What to Expect from Homebound

Whereas Kapoor & Sons was a family-drama, Homebound is about friendship, ambition, and the emotional burnout of pursuing dreams. The release of the movie in Cannes on the 21st of May in 2025 will provide a first-hand glimpse into its plot and whether it is similar to Kapoor & Sons' theme or not as a freestanding movie experience