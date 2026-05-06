Pan-India Singer: One Song Made Her A Star, Is She Bigger Than Her Sister Mangli?
This Banjara girl from Basinepalle tanda in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district grew up surrounded by art. She first faced the camera on the reality show 'Bol Baby Bol' and later made her film debut with the song 'Jajimogulali'.
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From Mangli’s Sister to Viral Sensation with One Song
You know how it is in the film industry, luck can change overnight. Some people work for decades without fame, while others, like Indravathi Chauhan, become famous with just one song. She started her career as popular singer Mangli's sister, but today, she has built her own massive fan following.
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Rising as a Social Media Sensation
Indravathi isn't just a singer, she's a digital star with millions of followers on Instagram. She often posts glamorous photoshoots and folk-style videos that her fans love. She has proved that even folk music can be super cool for today's youth.
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Breakthrough with ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa Film Soundtrack
Music director Devi Sri Prasad was looking for a unique voice for the song 'Oo Antava Mava..' in 'Pushpa' when he found Indravathi. Her raw, powerful voice was the perfect match for Samantha's fiery dance moves. The song spread like wildfire just hours after its release.
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Award-Winning Voice Without Formal Training in Music
For this very song, Indravathi won the prestigious 'Best Playback Singer' award in 2022. What's amazing is that she has no formal training in classical music. The natural power in her voice is what mesmerises listeners.
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From Banjara Roots to Pan-India Stardom Journey
This Banjara girl was born in Basinepalle tanda in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district and grew up with art. She first appeared on the reality show 'Bol Baby Bol' and then entered the film world with the song 'Jajimogulali' from the movie 'George Reddy'. Her sister Mangli's support and her own hard work have made her a Pan-India star today.
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Staying Rooted While Taking Folk Music Global
Born on March 5, 1996, Indravathi has never forgotten her roots. She plays a key role in taking her community's traditional songs to a global stage. After finishing her education at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, she has proven that she is not just a singer but also a fantastic dancer.
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Sister Duo Dominating South Indian Music Scene
If her elder sister Mangli is the queen of the folk music world, then Indravathi is the new enchanting voice of cinema. There's no doubt that these two sisters are currently ruling the South Indian music scene!
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