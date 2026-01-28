- Home
The underwhelming response to Prabhas’s film The Raja Saab has reportedly reshaped his upcoming plans. Fresh updates are now emerging about the actor’s movie lineup, sparking curiosity among fans and industry watchers.
One flop movie is all it takes
The Raja Saab was a huge letdown for Young Rebel Star Prabhas's fans. The movie, released for Sankranti, didn't click with the audience. One flop can change everything, and that's what happened with Prabhas.
The Raja Saab's result
After The Raja Saab's result, Prabhas reportedly wants to quickly finish his crazy projects. He's currently working on Spirit and Fauji. News came that he would start Salaar 2 after, but it seems Salaar 2 is unlikely for now and has been temporarily shelved.
Prabhas is about to start Kalki 2
Amidst this, Prabhas has brought Kalki 2 to the forefront. Everyone thought it would take a long time for Kalki 2 to go on sets. But it seems the shooting will start next month itself. Prabhas has also allocated his dates for this film.
Spirit and Kalki 2 at the same time
Spirit is a highly anticipated movie. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, there's unprecedented hype for it. And no need to mention Kalki 2. Kalki 2898 AD was a pan-India blockbuster, so expectations for Kalki 2 are massive.
The movie Fauji
They say Prabhas is bringing Kalki 2 forward after considering all these factors. The movie Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was supposed to be released this year.
