- Home
- Entertainment
- The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Records Sharp Drop After Opening Weekend
The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Records Sharp Drop After Opening Weekend
Four days after its release, The Raja Saab continues to surprise. Despite poor word-of-mouth and muted audience response, Maruthi’s directorial has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, nationwide collections.
Prabhas's film The Raja Saab
Released on Jan 9, The Raja Saab faced criticism for its weak story. Many questioned why a star like Prabhas would choose such a film.
The Raja Saab's collection
The Raja Saab's first Monday collection is out. Per sacnilk.com, it earned a shocking 4.77 crore. The film's total Indian box office is now 112.77 crore.
The Raja Saab's earnings
The Raja Saab earned 53.75 crore on day one, but dropped to 26 crore on day two and 19.1 crore on day three. Despite the fall, it joined the 100 crore club in 3 days.
The Raja Saab's worldwide collection
The Raja Saab's worldwide collection has reached 188.4 crore. Its gross collection in India is 129.20 crore, with an additional 31.80 crore earned from overseas markets.
About the film The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab is a Telugu fantasy horror-comedy by Maruthi. It stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Nidhhi Agerwal. Produced by People Media Factory, its budget is 450 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.