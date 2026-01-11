- Home
The horror-comedy film The Raja Saab received poor reviews from critics and audiences alike, and after a weak second-day box office performance, the makers have now taken an important step following its disappointing run.
Makers Added a Deleted Scene to 'The Raja Saab' on the Second Day
On the second day after its release, the makers of 'The Raja Saab' added a scene that was in the trailer but cut from the final edit. They say it was due to a fan's request.
Which Scene Did the Makers Add to 'The Raja Saab'?
The trailer showed Raja (Prabhas) as an old man fighting on a throne on the ceiling. This scene was cut but is now back in the film due to fan demand.
Makers Confirm Adding Deleted Scene to 'The Raja Saab'
Director Maruti Dasari confirmed adding the scene. He said fans were confused by the old man look in the trailer, so he spent the evening adding the scene back to improve the film.
A Ceiling Fight Scene Never Seen Before?
Director Maruti Dasari claims the ceiling fight scene is one-of-a-kind. The producer said the 4-min scene was cut due to server issues but is now fixed and in theaters.
What is the Runtime of 'The Raja Saab'?
'The Raja Saab' runs for 189 minutes. Makers claim the new scene won't change the runtime. The film also stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Malavika Mohanan.
