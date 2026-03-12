The much-awaited track 'Aari Aari' from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is out. The song features Ranveer Singh. The makers also announced a theatrical re-release for the first film 'Dhurandhar' across 500 screens worldwide from March 12.

The makers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' have officially released the much-anticipated track 'Aari Aari. Ever since the film's trailer came out, the song quickly became one of the most talked-about moments, with fans eagerly awaiting the full version. Packed with pulsating beats, powerful vocals and explosive rap sections, the song sets the tone for the film's intense world while delivering an unforgettable musical experience. https://youtu.be/dESIGVxSSCE?si=QsigPpnLatpELuFL

'Aari Aari' Song Details

A Shashwat Sachdev musical, the track is composed, arranged and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev, blending contemporary production with Punjabi influences. The song features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, while the rap portions are performed and written by Reble and Token. The lyrics are penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers, and the score is produced by Adam Lucas.

The song's visually stunning music video takes the track to new heights, highlighting Ranveer Singh in a fierce, commanding role. Combining electrifying audio and dynamic visuals, 'Aari Aari' has officially kicked off the film's music journey with a thrilling, high-octane impact.

'Dhurandhar' Re-release Announced

In a double treat for fans, the makers have also announced the return of 'Dhurandhar' to theatres. Jio Studios and B62 Studios are set for the theatrical re-release of the first film across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas from March 13.

'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Release Details

On the other hand, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release

An Aditya Dhar film, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film arrives in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. (ANI)