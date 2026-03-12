Jennifer Lopez shared how she coped with her 2024 divorce from Ben Affleck, revealing she took a year off and canceled her tour. The singer prioritized her children and took time to 'figure herself out,' and is now enjoying single life.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has shared how she coped following her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024, revealing that she took time off to process the split and focus on her children, according to People.

A Year of Reflection

In a preview of her upcoming Nightline interview aired on Good Morning America, the 56-year-old said, "I had to stop everything and I took a year off. I canceled tours... I just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything, just sit." The star referred to the May 2024 cancellation of her This Is Me... Live tour as part of this pause. Lopez emphasized her twins, 18-year-old Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were her priority during this time. "I needed to be home with my kids," she said. "I was just at a point where I was like, 'What is going on with you?' Because I couldn't blame anybody else... I really wanted to figure myself out," as quoted by the outlet, , according to People.

Finding Happiness in Single Life

The actress also revealed that she is enjoying single life and is happy with her current stage in life. "It's so nice right now. I'm so happy... That was the scary thing for me when I was younger. Like, I didn't know if I could do that. I was always afraid to do that," Lopez said, adding that she feels surrounded by love despite not dating.

Currently, Lopez is continuing her Las Vegas residency, Up All Night, and expressed gratitude for her life. "I am a mom of graduates this year who are going to college. I am a showgirl, and an entertainer and an actor. An entrepreneur. And I am happy. I am healthy. And I am grateful," she said, according to People.

Bennifer's Relationship Timeline

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after initially getting engaged in 2002. The couple separated in January 2004, postponed their wedding, and remained friends before officially filing for divorce in August 2024. The divorce was finalized in January 2025. (ANI)