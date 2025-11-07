- Home
The latest movie `The Girlfriend` stars Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty. The movie was released today, Friday. Let's see in the review if it impressed the audience.
The Girlfriend Movie Review
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led film is `The Girlfriend`. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it's an intense love story with a lot of buzz and high expectations.
What is the story of `The Girlfriend` movie?
Bhumi (Rashmika), a college student, falls for the domineering Vikram (Deekshith). Her life gets complicated when her father disapproves, forcing her to choose between them.
`The Girlfriend` Movie Analysis
The film explores themes of women's freedom and independence. It's a story of a woman breaking free from the control of her lover and father, which will resonate with audiences.
`The Girlfriend` Movie Pros and Cons
Positives: Rashmika and Deekshith's acting, strong emotions, and music. Negatives: The film's pacing is uneven, and the conclusion is somewhat predictable.
Performance of the actors in `The Girlfriend` movie
Rashmika Mandanna delivers a career-best performance as Bhumi, showing her true power. Deekshith Shetty is also impressive, and their chemistry works well.
Performance of the technicians in `The Girlfriend` movie
The film's music is a major asset, and the cinematography is superb. While the editing could be tighter, the director successfully conveys a powerful message about women's freedom.