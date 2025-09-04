Image Credit : Google

The Conjuring universe from Hollywood has emerged as one of the most chilling and commercially successful horror franchises to blend supernatural scares with real-life cases. This will probably be completed with the last film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, that will deal with Ed and Lorraine Warren's saga. The fans are desperate to get a chance of re-experiencing this story in complete chronological order. It is always a better connection in all the dots across demons, cursed objects, and the Warrens' encounters when viewed in the order of the films. Here's how you get to understand the franchise timeline.