- Home
- Entertainment
- The Conjuring Last Rites: Chronological Order Of Conjuring Franchise To Understand Real Story
The Conjuring Last Rites: Chronological Order Of Conjuring Franchise To Understand Real Story
By watching the Conjuring movies from beginning to end, one can have an even clearer idea of the evil beings and objects that populate this world. From The Nun to the awaited Last Rites, this franchise creates terrifying yet connected narratives.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The Conjuring universe from Hollywood has emerged as one of the most chilling and commercially successful horror franchises to blend supernatural scares with real-life cases. This will probably be completed with the last film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, that will deal with Ed and Lorraine Warren's saga. The fans are desperate to get a chance of re-experiencing this story in complete chronological order. It is always a better connection in all the dots across demons, cursed objects, and the Warrens' encounters when viewed in the order of the films. Here's how you get to understand the franchise timeline.
1. The Nun (1952)
It all starts with The Nun which is supposed to take place in Romania. This is where the movie looks into the origins of the demonic entity Valak, who later turns back as part of the cases that involve the Warrens. It lays down the ground on evil that brings the entire universe together.
2. Annabelle: Creation (1955)
Then this hollywood franchise it goes to Annabelle: Creation, which recounts how the doll came to be possessed. A heartbroken couple, in a vulnerable moment, ended up opening up their home to the demonic spirit that led to the ill fate of the doll that stalked future generations.
3. Annabelle (1967)
The classic tale of the first Annabelle tells of a young couple terrorized by the doll. That particular part is a direct tie to the Warrens because the doll ended up in their extensive collection of cursed artifacts.
4. The Conjuring (1971)
Even though it has been released fourth in terms of release order, it actually ranks first in the order of the timeline. It introduces paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who help out the Perron family battling against a malignant presence in their Rhode Island farmhouse.
5. Annabelle Comes Home (Early 1970s)
Set when The Conjuring happens, this film is about the Warren household. When babysitters accidentally unleash Annabelle's power, a few cursed artifacts from the Warren museum come alive, establishing the supernatural lore of this hollywood franchise.
6. La Llorona (The Curse of) (1973)
The film is only tangentially related, though it is set in the same universe. This follows a social worker from Los Angeles who must contend with the spirit of La Llorona. The connection comes about because of Father Perez, who had a role earlier on as part of Annabelle.
7. The Conjuring 2 (1977)
Their follow-up leads the Warrens to Enfield, England, where he is called to assist a single parent with her children being haunted by a poltergeist. This is where Valak comes back terrifyingly, as the demon nun underscores its pivotal role in this series.
8. The Devil Made Me Do It (The Conjuring) (1981)
This installment is based on a true court case about the Warrens investigating one murder related to defensing demonic possession through evidence. It is one of the darkest stories in the Warren files.
9. Conjuring: Last Rites (Upcoming)
From this Hollywood franchise, the last film will be the final chapter in the cinematically presented Warrens' journey. It is expected to wrap up a couple of major story arcs, such as that of the Warrens' continued fight with Valak. This film is releasing on 5th september 2025.