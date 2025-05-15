Lili Taylor joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Mags, a former victor, in the prequel set 24 years before Katniss’s story. The film releases on November 20, 2026

Actress Lili Taylor has joined the cast of the upcoming film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', an adaptation of the bestselling book by Suzanne Collins, reported Variety. She will play the role of Mags in the film.

The 'Conjuring' actress joins the previously announced cast members Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee.

Mags, previously portrayed by Lynn Cohen in "Catching Fire," is a former Hunger Games champion-turned-District 12 mentor.

The film adaptation of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' will be released on November 20, 2026, reported Variety.

Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. The film adaptation will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

'Sunrise on the Reaping' revisits the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of 'The Hunger Games,' starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, reported Variety.

As for Lili Taylor, she is a three-time Emmy nominee who will also next be seen in the second season of Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again' as well as Netflix's 'Fear Street: Prom Queen.'

According to the outlet, the actress is also in talks to join the cast of the mystery drama 'Outer Range' on Amazon.

Apart from being an actress, Taylor is also an author who released her debut book, 'Turning to Birds,' a love letter to birding and the art of seeking peace in unexpected places, earlier this year.