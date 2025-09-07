Image Credit : PR Agency

Status of all three films in the Files Trilogy

If we talk about all three films in the Files trilogy, 'The Bengal Files' appears in second place in terms of earnings. But in terms of growth, it's in third place. In the first place is 'The Kashmir Files,' released in 2022, which earned 3.55 crore rupees on its first day and then 8.50 crore rupees on its second day with a growth of 139.44%. Its earnings reached 12.15 crore rupees in two days. This was the second film in the Files trilogy. Its lifetime earnings were 252.90 crore rupees. The first film in the Files trilogy, 'The Tashkent Files,' was released in 2019 and earned 40 lakh rupees on its first day. Its second-day earnings increased by 100% to 80 lakh rupees. The film's lifetime collection was 17.21 crore rupees.