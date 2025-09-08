Image Credit : Film Poster

How much of its budget has 'The Bengal Files' recovered?

The budget of 'The Bengal Files' is said to be around 30 crore rupees. And according to this, the film has recovered only about 22 percent of its cost in three days. Whereas the second film of the same trilogy, 'The Kashmir Files', had recovered its budget and reached profit in three days. Released in 2022, 'The Kashmir Files' earned 27.15 crore rupees in three days, while its budget was around 20 crore rupees.