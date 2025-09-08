- Home
- Entertainment
- The Bengal Files Box Office Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri Directorial Earns THIS on First Sunday
The Bengal Files Box Office Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri Directorial Earns THIS on First Sunday
The Bengal Files earned ₹2.75 crore on day three, marking a 27% rise from day two, though it has recovered just 22% of its budget so far, with weekday collections set to determine its fate.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files', based on direct action, recorded growth for the second consecutive day. However, this growth is not substantial, but it's higher than the second day's growth. Being a small-budget film made for a select audience, this can be considered a good sign. However, the real test of the film will be on weekdays. The earnings from Monday to Thursday will determine the future path of this film.
'The Bengal Files' Third Day Collection
According to the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, 'The Bengal Files' collected approximately 2.75 crore rupees on the third day, Sunday. This earning is about 27 percent more than the second day's collection. On Saturday, the film earned 2.15 crore rupees. This was approximately 22.86 percent higher than the first day's collection (1.75 crore rupees). Overall, the film has earned about 6.65 crore rupees in three days.
How much of its budget has 'The Bengal Files' recovered?
The budget of 'The Bengal Files' is said to be around 30 crore rupees. And according to this, the film has recovered only about 22 percent of its cost in three days. Whereas the second film of the same trilogy, 'The Kashmir Files', had recovered its budget and reached profit in three days. Released in 2022, 'The Kashmir Files' earned 27.15 crore rupees in three days, while its budget was around 20 crore rupees.
Main Characters of 'The Bengal Files'
Mithun Chakraborty plays the role of Madman Chatur in the political drama film 'The Bengal Files'. The film also stars Pallavi Joshi as Maa Bharati and elderly Bharati Banerjee, Darshan Kumar as CBI Special Investigation Officer Shiv Ashok Pandit, Simrat Kaur as young Bharati Banerjee, Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi, Shashwat Chatterjee as Murshidabad MLA Sardar Hussain, Rajesh Khera as Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sourav Das as Gopal Patha, and Puneet Issar as CBI Director Rajesh Singh.