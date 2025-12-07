Jane Seymour, 74, reflects on her iconic 'Wedding Crashers' role, stating it helped change how women over 50 are seen in films. She says the part made her 'funny and sexual' when women are often ignored, opening doors for more dynamic roles.

Hollywood veteran Jane Seymour has reflected on her bold turn in 'Wedding Crashers', saying the 2005 comedy helped change the way women over 50 are portrayed in films when it comes to sexuality, according to People.

Reflecting on a 'Hilarious and Iconic' Role

In an interview with People, the 74-year-old actress recalled the drastic shift from being known as "the oldest virgin on television" for her wholesome lead role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman to playing Kathleen Cleary -- a seductive, outspoken matriarch who famously attempts to seduce Owen Wilson's character in the film. Seymour admitted she initially hesitated to take on the part. "I can't do this. I just did Dr. Quinn," she said, adding that her then-husband also warned her that fans of the family drama would be shocked. But the actress felt compelled to embrace the role. "I have to play this role. I just know exactly what I'd do with it, and this is hilarious and iconic," she recalled.

Challenging Age Stereotypes

She was 53 when she filmed the movie, which included a topless scene that she now views as a powerful moment. The performance challenged long-held stereotypes about ageing women and reminded audiences that women over 50 can be both sexy and confident. "I suddenly became funny and sexual at a time when most women are invisible," she said. "In life, when women turn 50, they pretty much go under a rock and are ignored. And Kathleen was not going to be ignored," according to People.

A Career of Strong, Self-Assured Women

Seymour said the role opened doors to a series of dynamic characters in later years. She continues to play strong, self-assured women, including her current role in Harry Wild, where she portrays a retired literature professor who discovers a flair for solving crimes, and isn't shy about flirting along the way.

Feeling Younger Than Ever

Now approaching her 75th birthday, Seymour said she feels younger than ever. "I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I'm maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40. I don't know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40," she said.

"I work 12-, 14-hour days on sets and keep up with everyone," she continued. "I don't need cue cards or anything. I learn pages after pages and I have a lot of energy and I think it's because I keep working and I keep pushing myself to be better at what it is that I do because I love what I do. I think it keeps me young," according to People.

Seymour added: "And then I have grandchildren and my own children, some of whom are in their early 40s. I'm part of their social circle. So I've never in my real life ever been put in the group of, 'Oh, now you are an older person. You just hang out with people who play golf all the time.' Not at all. Quite the opposite," according to People.

Inspiring Reinvention After 50

Seymour says embracing bold, complex roles continues to define her career, and she hopes it inspires women to see that life, romance and reinvention don't end after 50. (ANI)