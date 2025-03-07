Thandel, Nadaaniyan to Dupahiya: 15 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

OTT Movies: Here's a list of movies and web series releasing in the first week of March. With not many big movies in theaters, audiences are looking forward to OTT releases.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 10:52 AM IST


Ott Movies: As usual, many movies are coming to OTTs this week as well. Especially since there aren't any crazy movies worth mentioning in theaters except for Chava. So, our people are likely to focus on OTTs.

In this context, here is a list of movies coming to OTTs. Also, most of them are coming to the audience with different stories. 
 
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Movies releasing on OTT this week (March 3-9)
Netflix:

1) Thandel: Streaming from March 7
 
2) Nadaaniyan (Hindi): Streaming from March 7

3) Formula 1 - Season 7 (Hollywood Series): Streaming from March 7

4) Plank-ton (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7

5) Chaos the Mansion Murders (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7


Amazon Prime

6) Laila: Streaming from March 7
 
7) Dupahiya (Hindi): Streaming from March 8

8) Manamey: Streaming from March 7

ETV Win:

9) Dhoom Dhaam (Telugu): Streaming


article_image3

Hotstar

    Daredevil: Born Again (English Series) - March 04

    Delhi Boys (English Series) - March 06

    Bapu (Telugu Movie) - March 07

    Thagesh vs The World (Hindi Series) - March 07


Book My Show

    Baraa By Baraa (Hindi Movie) - March 07

Sony Liv:

10) Rekha Chitram (Telugu): Streaming from March 7
 
11)   The Walking of a Nation (Hindi Series) - March 07

article_image4

Zee5:

12) Kutumbasthan: Streaming from March 7

Aha:

 Laila: Streaming from March 7

Max:

14) Heretic (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7

Shudder:

15) Starve Acre (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7
 

Among the 15 movies and web series released on OTT this week, Rekha Chitram, a dubbed movie, and Thandel, Vidamayurchi, and Bapu are worth watching. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH] NTI

Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH]

Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT MEG

Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH]

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori MEG

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori

Country music star Clay Walker to bring randy Travis' life to screen in upcoming biographical film; Read on NTI

Country music star Clay Walker to bring randy Travis’ life to screen in upcoming biographical film; Read on

Recent Stories

Sleep like a pro: 7 essential rules for improving your sleep schedule SRI

Sleep like a pro: 7 essential rules for improving your sleep schedule

Nadaaniyan FIRST Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com worth your time? Read THIS NTI

Nadaaniyan FIRST Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com worth your time? Read THIS

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner gets into India 'venue advantage' debate ahead of final

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner gets into India 'venue advantage' debate ahead of final

KDA pushes for two-language policy in Karnataka, cites 'Hindi imposition' concerns vkp

KDA pushes for two-language policy in Karnataka, cites 'Hindi imposition' concerns

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025 gcw

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon