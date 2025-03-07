Thandel, Nadaaniyan to Dupahiya: 15 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Read Full Article

OTT Movies: Here's a list of movies and web series releasing in the first week of March. With not many big movies in theaters, audiences are looking forward to OTT releases.



Ott Movies: As usual, many movies are coming to OTTs this week as well. Especially since there aren't any crazy movies worth mentioning in theaters except for Chava. So, our people are likely to focus on OTTs.

In this context, here is a list of movies coming to OTTs. Also, most of them are coming to the audience with different stories.



