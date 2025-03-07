Thandel, Nadaaniyan to Dupahiya: 15 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend
OTT Movies: Here's a list of movies and web series releasing in the first week of March. With not many big movies in theaters, audiences are looking forward to OTT releases.
In this context, here is a list of movies coming to OTTs. Also, most of them are coming to the audience with different stories.
Movies releasing on OTT this week (March 3-9)
Netflix:
1) Thandel: Streaming from March 7
2) Nadaaniyan (Hindi): Streaming from March 7
3) Formula 1 - Season 7 (Hollywood Series): Streaming from March 7
4) Plank-ton (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7
5) Chaos the Mansion Murders (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7
Amazon Prime
6) Laila: Streaming from March 7
7) Dupahiya (Hindi): Streaming from March 8
8) Manamey: Streaming from March 7
ETV Win:
9) Dhoom Dhaam (Telugu): Streaming
Hotstar
Daredevil: Born Again (English Series) - March 04
Delhi Boys (English Series) - March 06
Bapu (Telugu Movie) - March 07
Thagesh vs The World (Hindi Series) - March 07
Book My Show
Baraa By Baraa (Hindi Movie) - March 07
Sony Liv:
10) Rekha Chitram (Telugu): Streaming from March 7
11) The Walking of a Nation (Hindi Series) - March 07
Zee5:
12) Kutumbasthan: Streaming from March 7
Aha:
Max:
14) Heretic (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7
Shudder:
15) Starve Acre (Hollywood): Streaming from March 7
Among the 15 movies and web series released on OTT this week, Rekha Chitram, a dubbed movie, and Thandel, Vidamayurchi, and Bapu are worth watching.