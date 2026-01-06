Thamma to Haq: Top 5 Most Watched Movies On OTT Last Week; Check Here
Thamma to Haq: Many people even prefer watching movies on OTT instead of going to theaters. Several great films are streaming on different OTT platforms, which can be watched anytime
Most watched films on OTT
According to reports, the list of the 5 most-watched films on OTT from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, has been released. Let's see which film is at which number...
Mass Jathara
South superstar Ravi Teja's film Mass Jathara is one of the most-watched films on OTT. This film is at number 5 on the list. It was watched 1.3 million times. The movie is available on Netflix. Sreeleela is the lead actress in the film.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is also one of the most-watched films. This film was watched 1.6 million times. It can be watched on Netflix. The film stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Revathi, and Deepti Naval in lead roles.
Haq
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film Haq can also be watched on Netflix. This movie is one of the most-watched films on OTT last week. It was watched 2 million times.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is one of the most-watched films on OTT. This film is at number two on the list. It was watched 2.2 million times. The film can be watched on OTT platform ZEE5. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film earned a 340% profit at the box office.
Thamma
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thama is at the top of the list of most-watched films on OTT last week. The film was watched 2.3 million times. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
