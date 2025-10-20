Image Credit : Asianet News

As the picture prepares for release on October 21, 2025, early indications indicate that the next addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy world might be another winner.

"A total entertainer," said the early spectators.



Senior film critic Taran Adarsh shared his first take on X after watching the film, giving it four stars. He wrote on X,“#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance… Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED!"

Another viewer on X called Thamma “a total entertainer," praising its mix of horror, comedy, and emotion.