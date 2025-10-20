- Home
Thamma REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Worth Your Time? Read Reaction
Thamma first review: Thamma has received rave reviews from critics, who describe it as a great entertainer and praise Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's performances.
It appears that this Diwali will be filled with horror, laughter, and heart. Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is already generating attention, and early reviews are in.
As the picture prepares for release on October 21, 2025, early indications indicate that the next addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy world might be another winner.
"A total entertainer," said the early spectators.
Senior film critic Taran Adarsh shared his first take on X after watching the film, giving it four stars. He wrote on X,“#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance… Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED!"
Another viewer on X called Thamma “a total entertainer," praising its mix of horror, comedy, and emotion.
“A blend of humour, horror, emotion, and desi folklore that keeps you hooked till the last frame. #AyushmannKhurrana delivers a career-best act — balancing fear & comedy like a pro. #RashmikaMandanna shines bright in a surprisingly powerful role. #NawazuddinSiddiqui is unpredictable and magnetic — pure gem! #PareshRawal adds charm with his impeccable comic timing. Music + background score = Electrifying. Direction by #AdityaSarpotdar proves why Maddock is the master of horror-comedy. Final Verdict: #Thamma is not just a movie, it’s an experience full of laughter, thrills, and twists you won’t see coming."
“A perfect Diwali gift"
A third early review was even more enthusiastic, giving the film a full five stars and calling it “a perfect high-energy Diwali gift."
“Movie Review–#Thamma Waowww⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ It’s a film that leaves you thoroughly entertained and completely satisfied. The direction is simply superb, showing a masterful understanding of how to captivate the audience and make the picture look good to everyone. Every single character’s performance was top-notch. The entire star cast truly shines, with @ayushmannk & @iamRashmika delivering flawless and powerful roles. This is a film where every actor gives their absolute best. You absolutely must watch Thamma with your friends and family!"
Thamma has received excellent advance bookings in India. The film grossed an amazing Rs 3.21 crore on its opening day, with 1.13 lakh tickets sold across 12,357 screenings countrywide. The Hindi 2D format alone took in Rs 2.99 crore from over 1.07 lakh tickets, while IMAX 2D contributed Rs 11.68 lakh and 4DX brought in Rs 5.38 lakh.
The Telugu version adds an additional Rs 3.59 lakh. The film's total advance booking amount, including blocked seats, is a staggering Rs 7.14 crore, indicating a good start ahead of its release.
Will Shraddha Kapoor Make A Cameo In Thamma?
Fans have predicted a lot of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe cameos ahead of the release, but nothing has been disclosed. In his most recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana stated that there are perhaps three to four cameos.