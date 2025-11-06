- Home
The film crew has now released a new poster for the movie Jananayagan, which Thalapathy Vijay has finished acting in.
Box Office King Vijay:
Thalapathy Vijay is a top star in Kollywood and the highest-paid actor around. He even said on stage he gets over ₹200 crore per film. The box office king also announced he'd quit acting for politics.
Support for Vijay Pours In:
Even though Vijay's decision shocked fans, people welcomed his move into politics. His recent public meetings drew massive crowds, reportedly shaking up the ruling party a bit.
Jananayagan:
Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is waiting for his final film, 'Jananayagan,' to release. It's set for a Pongal release on Jan 9. Directed by H. Vinoth, it stars Pooja Hegde. Fans were let down with no Diwali update.
Jananayagan New Poster Released:
But now, the 'Jananayagan' crew has surprisingly dropped a new poster. It shows Vijay standing tall alone in a crowd, rocking sunglasses, a blue shirt, and a twirled mustache. Fans are already making it trend.
Details about Jananayagan Film:
In this hyped movie, Vijay plays a role in a political story, possibly as a cop. Bobby Deol is the villain. The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, GVM, and Prakash Raj. KVN Productions produced it on a ₹300 crore budget.