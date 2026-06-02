'Vaazhai' director Mari Selvaraj is set to collaborate with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for his next project titled 'Manjanathi'. The director described the interaction as 'The Transcendent Moment' and a dream come true moment of his life.

The 'Vaazhai' director Mari Selvaraj is set to collaborate with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for his next project titled 'Manjanathi'. The director shared the announcement on his X handle along with a video of his meeting with composer Ilaiyaraaja, describing the interaction as 'The Transcendent Moment' of his life.

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In the video, Selvaraj expressed his happiness at meeting the music maestro, calling it a dream come true moment of his life. Selvaraj said, "For me, Ilaiyaraaja sir is much bigger. It's a dream I haven't even met Ilaiyaraaja sir in person yet. He is a divinity for me since my childhood. If you ask whether I have longing or desire for it, yes, I do, but for that to happen in a right way, I have to attain a right state of maturity. I have to attain a right mature state. I think I have to be wiser."

"To go to a man who lives as music itself, to tell him a story, and to wish that he will transform it into cinema. I have to have a mature script. Then I can approach him with hope," added Selvaraj.

"The transcendent moment has finally happened from Ilaiyaraaja x Mari Selvaraj," wrote Selvaraj on his X handle. “THE TRANSCENDENT MOMENT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED” FROM ILAIYARAAJA X MARI SELVARAJ https://t.co/QUefPsHLg5 #M6 #MANJANATHI@ilaiyaraaja @navvistudios @divyamari @thinkmusicindia @teamaimpr pic.twitter.com/sfdNDGcVum — Mari Selvaraj (@mari_selvaraj) June 1, 2026

Ilaiyaraaja's other major collaborations

Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja is also set to collaborate with director Karthik Subbaraj for the filmmaker's next Tamil feature movie. It will mark the director's 10th film and the composer's 1540th project. Karthik Subbaraj called his collaboration with Ilaiyaraaj a "dream come true" moment of his life.

The director shared a short video featuring his meeting with the music composer on his Instagram handle. In the clip, Ilaiyaraaja was seen playing a piano and interacting with Karthik Subbaraj. While sharing the video, Subbaraj wrote "A Dream.... A Blessing..." on his project with Ilaiyaraaja. The movie is backed by Jio Studios and Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment.

Ilaiyaraaja celebrates 83rd birthday

Ilaiyaraaja has turned 83 years old today. The legendary music composer greeted fans who gathered outside his office in Kodambakkam to wish him on the occasion of his 83rd birthday on Tuesday. (ANI)