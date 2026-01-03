- Home
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, real name Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is among India’s richest actors, with an estimated net worth of ₹600 crore, earning ₹100–₹120 crore per film plus income from endorsements, properties, and other ventures.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth and Earnings
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, whose real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is one of the wealthiest actors in India. His net worth is estimated around ₹600 crore, and he reportedly earns ₹100–₹120 crore per film, in addition to income from brand endorsements and other ventures.
Sources of Income
Vijay’s earnings come mainly from his film fees, satellite and digital rights, and brand endorsements. He reportedly makes around ₹10 crore annually from endorsements alone. Combined with his movie salaries, his annual income can reach ₹100–₹120 crore or more, making him one of the highest-paid stars in the country.
Luxury Real Estate
The actor owns a luxurious seaside bungalow in Chennai’s Neelankarai, inspired by Tom Cruise’s beach house, with stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. He also has properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Thirumazhisai, and Vandalur, reflecting his smart investments in real estate.
Car Collection
Vijay’s passion for automobiles is evident in his impressive car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW X5, BMW X6, Audi A8 L, Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. His garage showcases a clear preference for luxury and high-performance vehicles.
Film Salary and Market Value
Vijay commanded ₹100–₹120 crore for recent films like Beast, cementing his place as one of India’s highest-paid actors. His upcoming project, Thalapathy 69, is expected to earn around ₹250 crore, potentially setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema.
Brand Influence
With a massive fan following, Vijay is highly sought after for brand endorsements. Though selective, his deals are high-value, adding significantly to his earnings and further strengthening his popularity and market appeal across India.
Political Foray
In 2024, Vijay ventured into politics by launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). While it does not directly contribute to his earnings, his political presence enhances his public influence, adding a new dimension to his brand beyond cinema.
