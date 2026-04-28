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Jana Nayagan: Vijay's Last Film Finally Gets A Release Date! When Is It Hitting Theatres?
Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has finally got a release date. The film, which was stuck for a long time, now seems to have a clear path. Since this is Vijay's last movie, the buzz around it is massive, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.
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Image Credit : Instagram
After a long controversy, the release date for ‘Jana Nayagan’ is set
'Jana Nayagan' is finally ready for release. After months of uncertainty and all sorts of rumours, the film's theatrical run now looks certain. This movie is also in the news because it is considered to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film.
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Image Credit : KVN Productions
When will ‘Jana Nayagan’ release, and when was it supposed to come out earlier?
According to reports, the film might now release on May 8, 2026. An official announcement is still awaited. It was first scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9, but it couldn't reach theatres on time due to controversies. Interestingly, the film had already made over Rs 100 crore in advance bookings worldwide.
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Image Credit : Facebook
What was the controversy surrounding ‘Jana Nayagan’?
The film faced problems with the Censor Board, which led to its release being delayed. The production house, KVN Productions, had trouble getting clearance for this big film, which messed up the entire schedule. It is now believed that all these issues have been sorted out.
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Image Credit : KVN Productions
'Jana Nayagan' online leak was a setback, but expectations remain high
News of the film leaking online before its release was a big setback for the makers. Despite this, Vijay's huge fan following and the fact that this is his last film could give it a massive opening. The story revolves around a former police officer, with a strong mix of political and action drama.
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Image Credit : Jana Nayagan Trailer Scene
The director and star cast of 'Jana Nayagan'
H Vinoth is directing the film. Bobby Deol will be seen as the main villain, while Pooja Hegde is the female lead. The supporting cast includes talented actors like Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narayan, which makes the film even stronger.
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