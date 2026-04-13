R Madhavan condemned the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan,' calling it 'heartbreaking.' Echoing Suriya, he urged fans to avoid piracy. Other major celebrities and the film's makers have also spoken out against the leak.

Actor R Madhavan has voiced his sharp stance, calling out the recent leak of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan'. Reacting to actor Suriya's social media post against the leak, Madhavan described such instances as "heartbreaking and troubling."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this. Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms," he wrote.

I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this . Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. 🙏. Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms.. .. 🙏 https://t.co/tvyiIEl3ww — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 13, 2026

Suriya, in his post, had requested people not to share or engage with the leaked content, adding, "Heartbreaking and unfair -- an entire team's passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don't watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it's unforgivable!"

Celebrity Outcry Against Leak

Many other celebrities also came forward and criticised the leak of the film prior to its release. Among them were Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sonu Sood.

Makers Vow Legal Action

Earlier, the makers, KVN Productions, had released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.

'Jana Nayagan' Faces Delays

'Jana Nayagan' has already faced delays earlier due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. Fans are now waiting for a fresh update on its release. (ANI)