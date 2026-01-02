- Home
Thalapathy Vijay is in the limelight for his last film, Jana Nayagan. Fresh updates about the film are coming out every day. Meanwhile, the trailer's release date and time have been revealed. Vijay himself shared post with details
Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan
Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is making the most headlines these days. Recently, the film's audio launch event was held. At this event, Vijay announced he was quitting acting. He also appeared quite emotional during this time.
Jana Nayagan film trailer
A new update on the Jana Nayagan trailer is here. Vijay posted on Instagram that the trailer will drop on January 3rd at 6:45 PM. He captioned it, 'One last trailer.' Fans are flooding the post with comments.
About the film Jana Nayagan
Vijay's film Jana Nayakan is a Tamil political action thriller. Its director is H. Vinoth. The film is produced under the KVN Productions banner. Its producers are Venkat K. Narayana, Jagadish Palanisamy, and Lohith N.K.
Star cast of the film Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, along with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and others. Releasing on Jan 9, 2026, the movie's budget is 300 crores.
Thalapathy Vijay's career
Vijay started his career as a child artist in the Tamil film Vetri (1984). He worked as a child actor in films directed by his father, appearing in 6 such movies. At 18, he played the lead role in the film Naalaiya Theerpu (1992).
Vijay's films
Vijay has starred in hits like Poove Unakkaga (1996), Ghilli (2004), Pokkiri (2007), Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014), Mersal (2017), Master (2021), and Leo (2023).
