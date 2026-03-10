Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor shared the news on Instagram, highlighting the special coincidence of the baby's birth on his father's birthday. He posted a glimpse of the baby and a loving note.

Star couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have welcomed the newest member of their family, becoming parents to a daughter. In an Instagram post, Randeep Hooda announced the arrival of his newborn, celebrating the added layer of emotion as the little one was born on a date that coincides with his father's birthday.

Randeep Hooda's Heartfelt Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) "Dada ar poti ne janamdin ki ghaniye badhai. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa," the actor wrote. He also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Lin and added, "And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Along with the post, Randeep Hooda also shared a first glimpse of their daughter's tiny hands, along with an adorable picture of his father holding the baby.

As soon as the news was shared, fans quickly flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple and send blessings for the little one.

A 'Little Wild One' on the Way

In November last year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, perfectly timing the revelation on their second wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest by a bonfire.

The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep and Lin's Journey

Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023. Earlier, on several occasions, the actor openly spoke about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life.

On the work front

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Jaat', which also starred Sunny Deol. (ANI)