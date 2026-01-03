- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalaivar 173: Who Is Cibi Chakaravarthi, the One-Film Director Now Helming Rajinikanth?
Thalaivar 173: Who Is Cibi Chakaravarthi, the One-Film Director Now Helming Rajinikanth?
The film crew has officially announced the director for Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan. Let's take a look.
Thalaivar 173 Movie Director Announced
Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining forces. It was announced that Kamal's Raaj Kamal Films will produce Rajini's 173rd film, initially with Sundar C as director.
Sundar C Exits
Just a week after the announcement, Sundar C exited the project, reportedly due to creative differences. Fans eagerly awaited news, with several directors' names being rumored for the job.
Who is the director of Thalaivar 173?
Cibi Chakaravarthi, director of the blockbuster 'Don,' will helm Thalaivar 173. He had pitched a story to Rajini years ago. Anirudh is the music director, with a Pongal 2027 release.
Who is Cibi Chakaravarthi?
Cibi Chakaravarthi is director Atlee's protégé, having assisted on 'Theri' and 'Mersal.' His debut film, 'Don,' was a blockbuster hit. He has now landed the chance to direct Rajinikanth.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.