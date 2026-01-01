Rajinikanth surprised in the New Year by personally greeting fans outside his residence and sharing a video of his iconic dialogue, creating a memorable moment for admirers worldwide. The superstar’s humble gesture once again showcased his deep bond.

The New Year began with the Thalaiva giving personal greetings to his fans outside his home, thereby providing an unprecedented unforgettable memory for his fans who gathered to meet him. His sweet exchanges became the talk of the day as it filled the hearts of fans across the globe.

Rajinikanth, Greets Fans Outside His Residence on New Year

This morning, Rajinikanth stepped outside his Chennai house to acknowledge and show respect to his throng of followers. The act of humility a trait always associated with his already glowing public image-was enough, multiplied by the cheer from fans in the crowd.

Expansive Fan Numbers Converge Near His Home

Since the very early hours, eager fans have formed a crowd around his residence for a sneak peek at the star. Loud joy, devotion, and happiness filled the air as fans greeted and commemorated this moment to take home on their phones. The dialogue goes like, ‘’Who knows? I never bother about the route I take. I put my burden on God and take the path my vehicle picks, chanting ‘Shiva’!''.

The Iconic Dialogue Video Now Viral

To top it off, he wished everyone globally a Happy New Year by sharing a video featuring one of his classic dialogue moments. Notabely, this video went viral on social media. The video has been appreciated by the public as it kindled old memories and carried lots of emotions.

Fan Reactions Soar High on Social Media

Several comments, likes, shares, and fan posts flooding social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and Facebook. As hashtags began to trend regarding Rajinikanth, fans deemed it "the most perfect New Year gift" to them!

