Thalaivan Thalaivii to Maargan: Top 5 Most-Watched Movies and Web Series
Ormax Media has unveiled the list of the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms this week, based on viewership data across major streaming services in India.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series
OTT platforms have made it easier for audiences to enjoy movies in any language from the comfort of home. As a result, OTT viewership has grown rapidly, affecting theatre footfalls—especially for small-budget films. Here's a look at last week's most-watched OTT movies and web series.
Top 5 Movies
Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is at number five on the list of top 5 most-watched movies on OTT. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film garnered 2 million views last week. Next is the Hindi film Ma. Starring Kajol, Ma was released directly on Netflix and received 2.2 million views last week, placing it fourth.
Most Watched Tamil Movies
Vijay Antony's Maargan is third on the list. Streaming on Jio Hotstar, the film received 2.4 million views last week. Another Tamil film occupies the second spot: Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraj. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it garnered 2.6 million views last week.
Who's in First Place?
Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashree, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri with music by Anirudh Ravichander, takes the top spot. Streaming on Netflix, it garnered 2.8 million views last week.
Most Watched Web Series on OTT
Sena is at number 5 on the list of top 5 most-watched web series. Streaming on Amazon MX Player, it has 1.2 million views. Salakaar on Jio Hotstar is fourth with 1.3 million views. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix is third with 1.8 million views. Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix is second with 2.6 million views. Half CA Season 2 on Amazon Prime is first with 3.5 million views.