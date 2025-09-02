Image Credit : Jiohotstar

Sena is at number 5 on the list of top 5 most-watched web series. Streaming on Amazon MX Player, it has 1.2 million views. Salakaar on Jio Hotstar is fourth with 1.3 million views. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix is third with 1.8 million views. Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix is second with 2.6 million views. Half CA Season 2 on Amazon Prime is first with 3.5 million views.