Five Must-Watch Nithya Menen Films Before Watching Thalaivan Thalaivii
With Thalaivan Thalaivii getting rave reviews, Nithya Menen once again proves her charm and emotional depth. Here are five must-watch films that showcase her range across languages and genres.
Ustad Hotel (2012)
Directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Anjali Menon, Ustad Hotel is a heartwarming tale about food, purpose, and family. Nithya Menen plays Shahana, an independent and outspoken young woman who is engaged to Dulquer Salmaan’s character, Faizi. While her screen time is limited, Nithya brings a quiet strength and maturity to the role, challenging the traditional expectations placed on women in conservative households. Her character isn't just a love interest — she's a voice of reason and self-respect. Even in a supporting role, Nithya leaves a strong impression, adding emotional texture to an already rich story. Ustad Hotel is a perfect example of how she elevates even the simplest scenes with grace and authenticity.
Bangalore Days (2014)
In this coming-of-age Malayalam classic directed by Anjali Menon, Nithya Menen makes a brief but unforgettable appearance as Natasha, a wheelchair-bound radio jockey. Though her role is small, it carries deep emotional weight—she plays the late fiancée of Das played by Fahad Faasil, whose memory continues to shape his life and choices. Nithya brings quiet strength and warmth to the character, making a lasting impact in just a few scenes. Her presence adds depth to the film’s themes of love, loss, and moving on, proving once again that even in limited screen time, she can leave a powerful impression.
OK Kanmani (2015)
Directed by Mani Ratnam, OK Kanmani features Nithya Menen as Tara, a spirited, independent architect who enters a live-in relationship with Adi (Dulquer Salmaan) in modern-day Mumbai. Nithya brings infectious energy, vulnerability, and emotional depth to a character navigating love, ambition, and commitment. Her natural chemistry with Dulquer and her effortless dialogue delivery made Tara instantly relatable to a new generation. With OK Kanmani, Nithya not only redefined the modern romantic heroine but also cemented her place as one of the most expressive and versatile actors in Indian cinema.
Mersal (2017)
In Atlee’s blockbuster action-drama Mersal, Nithya Menen plays Aishwarya, the gentle and loving wife of one of Vijay’s characters in the film’s flashback segment. Though her role is brief compared to the film’s larger-than-life scope, Nithya brings emotional gravity and grace to her scenes. Her chemistry with Vijay adds warmth to the narrative, and her performance lends heart to a storyline filled with vengeance and justice. Even in a film driven by spectacle and star power, Nithya’s natural screen presence makes her moments stand out.
Thiruchitrambalam (2022)
In this charming slice-of-life drama, Nithya Menen plays Shobana, the witty and warm best friend of Dhanush’s character, Thiruchitrambalam. Her performance is effortlessly natural, bringing a quiet emotional strength to a role that evolves from playful banter to deep affection. Nithya’s chemistry with Dhanush is the soul of the film, making their friendship and eventual romance feel both believable and deeply heartfelt. With subtle expressions and grounded acting, she turns Shobana into one of the most relatable and loved characters in recent Tamil cinema.