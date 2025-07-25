Image Credit : X/thsundancekid

Directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Anjali Menon, Ustad Hotel is a heartwarming tale about food, purpose, and family. Nithya Menen plays Shahana, an independent and outspoken young woman who is engaged to Dulquer Salmaan’s character, Faizi. While her screen time is limited, Nithya brings a quiet strength and maturity to the role, challenging the traditional expectations placed on women in conservative households. Her character isn't just a love interest — she's a voice of reason and self-respect. Even in a supporting role, Nithya leaves a strong impression, adding emotional texture to an already rich story. Ustad Hotel is a perfect example of how she elevates even the simplest scenes with grace and authenticity.