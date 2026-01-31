- Home
Actress Rasha Thadani is set to make her Telugu film debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. She shared excitement on Instagram, introducing her character Manga and expressing gratitude to the director and co-star Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni.
Rasha Thadani Announces Telugu Debut
Rasha Thadani shared her excitement on Instagram about making her Telugu cinema debut. She revealed her character’s name as ‘Manga’ in the upcoming film Srinivasa Mangapuram, expressing gratitude for this new opportunity and calling it a significant milestone in her acting journey.
Introducing Manga
Describing her role, Rasha said Manga is everything to the character Srinu, his comfort, pain, peace, and solace. She added that portraying Manga will always remain special to her. Fans are eager to see how Rasha brings depth and emotion to this pivotal role in the Telugu film.
Gratitude to Director and Co-star
Rasha thanked director Ajay Bhupathi for trusting her abilities and guiding her during the project. She also praised her co-star Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, calling him a “cool co-actor” and sharing her excitement about collaborating with the Mahesh Babu star nephew in her debut Telugu venture.
About the Film
Srinivasa Mangapuram is helmed by Ajay Bhupathi and promises to be a compelling Telugu film. Alongside Rasha and Jai Krishna, the movie is generating curiosity for its story and performances. The film is expected to mark a strong beginning for Rasha in regional cinema.
Rasha’s Bollywood Journey
Before venturing into Telugu films, Rasha debuted in Bollywood with Aman Devgan’s Azaad. She will also feature in the upcoming movie Like Lyca opposite Abhay Verma, slated for release later this year, showcasing her versatility across multiple film industries.
Rise to Popularity
Rasha gained recognition for the song “Uyi Amma Haye Haye Main Toh Mar Gayi” from Azaad. Her performance and screen presence in the song, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, earned her widespread appreciation, establishing her as a rising talent in the Indian entertainment industry.
