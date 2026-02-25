The first-ever screening of Ramayana was reportedly held in Los Angeles at the Cinemark Playa Vista for a select audience. Viewers between the ages of 18 and 60 attended the special first-cut show.

According to reports, the initial reaction was largely positive. The audience appreciated the film’s rooted storytelling and emotional depth. Many were also impressed by the massive scale of the project and the larger-than-life visual effects.

However, it is important to note that this was only a first cut of the film. The screening served as a test preview for the makers, meaning further refinements and technical enhancements are still underway.