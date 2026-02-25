- Home
Ramayana FIRST Review Out: Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic Wins Praise After LA Test Screening
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has taken its first big step towards release with a private screening in Los Angeles. The early response to the film’s first cut has reportedly been positive, raising excitement for its grand Diwali 2026 debut
First Screening in Los Angeles Receives Positive Response
The first-ever screening of Ramayana was reportedly held in Los Angeles at the Cinemark Playa Vista for a select audience. Viewers between the ages of 18 and 60 attended the special first-cut show.
According to reports, the initial reaction was largely positive. The audience appreciated the film’s rooted storytelling and emotional depth. Many were also impressed by the massive scale of the project and the larger-than-life visual effects.
However, it is important to note that this was only a first cut of the film. The screening served as a test preview for the makers, meaning further refinements and technical enhancements are still underway.
Editing Completed, 300-Day VFX Plan in Motion
Reports suggest that the makers have already wrapped up the edit of the first installment. The focus has now shifted to post-production, particularly the visual effects, which are expected to take significant time and effort.
The team is reportedly dedicating nearly 300 days to VFX work to ensure the film meets global standards. Producer Namit Malhotra and his team are said to be aiming to lock the final cut of Ramayana: Part One by Summer 2026. The plan is to bring the epic saga to theatres worldwide on Diwali 2026.
The second installment is scheduled for release on Diwali 2027, making this a two-part cinematic event.
Star Cast and Release Timeline
The film features a powerful ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash steps into the role of Ravana.
Sunny Deol is set to portray Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey will play Laxman. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are cast as Mandodari and Surpanakha respectively.
Veteran actor Arun Govil, along with Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan, are also part of the ambitious project.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale and aims to blend mythology with cutting-edge cinematic technology. If the early buzz is any indication, the film could turn out to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026 and 2027.
