    Telangana govt permits midnight shows for Jr NTR-Janhvi Japoor's film Devara, see timings

    'Devara', starring Jr NTR, gets permission for midnight shows on 29 screens in Telangana. The Telangana government's decision is expected to boost the film's opening day collections.

    article_image1
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    The fever of Young Tiger NTR's latest film 'Devara' has gripped the Telugu states. All conditions are favorable for 'Devara' to register massive openings. The first-day records will depend on the level of buzz surrounding the film. The film has received permission for additional shows, increased ticket prices, and midnight shows in both Telugu states.

    article_image2

    The AP government has already issued a GO facilitating the screening of 'Devara.' Recently, a GO has also been released by the Telangana government. The latest GO has provided clarity regarding the midnight shows to be screened in Hyderabad. The government has granted permission to screen midnight shows, i.e., at 1 am on the 27th, on a total of 29 screens across the Nizam area.

    article_image3

    The government has given the green signal to screen 1 am shows on 21 screens in Hyderabad alone. Midnight shows can be screened on 5 screens in Khammam, and one screen each in Mahabubnagar, Miryalaguda, and Gadwal. Permission has been granted for 21 screens in Hyderabad city. These include major multiplexes like AMB Cinemas, PVR, and Prasads.

    article_image4

    The government has granted permission to screen a total of 6 shows on the 27th in Telangana. From the 28th to the 6th, 5 shows can be screened per day. It is noteworthy that the government has allowed an increase of 50 rupees in multiplexes and 25 rupees in single screens during these days.

