- Home
- Entertainment
- Did Tara Sutaria CONFIRM Her Relationship with Veer Pahariya? Here's What We Know
Did Tara Sutaria CONFIRM Her Relationship with Veer Pahariya? Here's What We Know
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya sparked relationship buzz after a flirty Instagram exchange, adding fuel to ongoing dating rumours following public appearances and a reported vacation together
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya sparked relationship buzz after a flirty Instagram exchange, adding fuel to ongoing dating rumours following public appearances and a reported vacation together
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is currently enjoying the success of her new music video 'Thodi Si Daru' with singer AP Dhillon. This video is in the news because of the chemistry between Tara and AP Dhillon, but there is another thing that is making a lot of headlines, and that is her conversation with her alleged boyfriend Veer Pahariya on Instagram. Seeing this, people say that both of them have confirmed their relationship.
How did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahadia confirm their relationship?
Tara recently posted behind-the-scenes photos with AP Dhillon. In this, Tara Sutaria was seen in a thigh-high slit golden backless halter-neck mini dress. AP Dhillon was seen in a white shirt and black pants. Sharing this, Tara wrote the romantic line of the song, 'Tu hi ae chand. Meri raat ae tu.' In such a situation, everyone showered a lot of love on this post. However, the comment that caught the most attention was that of Veer Paharia. He commented, 'My love'. While answering this, Tara wrote, 'Mine'. Along with this, she also wrote a nazar and a heart emoticon. In such a situation, seeing this comment of both of them, there was a stir on the internet. At the same time, people started saying that they have confirmed their relationship.
Fans Spot Clues Hinting at Tara and Veer's Relationship
After Tara's breakup with Aadar Jain, rumours of Tara and Veer's relationship started doing the rounds. The speculations intensified when the two were spotted leaving a dinner date. Earlier this month, the two walked the ramp as showstoppers at a fashion event. Also, some reports claimed that the two also went on a vacation together in Capri, Italy. However, Tara and Veer have not broken their silence on these rumours.