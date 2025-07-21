Image Credit : Instagram

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya sparked relationship buzz after a flirty Instagram exchange, adding fuel to ongoing dating rumours following public appearances and a reported vacation together

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is currently enjoying the success of her new music video 'Thodi Si Daru' with singer AP Dhillon. This video is in the news because of the chemistry between Tara and AP Dhillon, but there is another thing that is making a lot of headlines, and that is her conversation with her alleged boyfriend Veer Pahariya on Instagram. Seeing this, people say that both of them have confirmed their relationship.