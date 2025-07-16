AP Dhillon teams up with Shreya Ghoshal and Tara Sutaria for the upcoming track 'Thodi Si Daaru', marking exciting first-time collaborations in a teaser that's already creating buzz.

AP Dhillon fans are in for a treat as their favourite singer is set to release his new track 'Thodi Si Daaru' on Thursday. This song will mark the first collaboration of the singer with actress Tara Sutaria for a music video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared a teaser of their upcoming music video on Instagram.

Apart from the glamorous presence of Tara, the song's teaser is also creating a buzz in the entertainment industry, as it also marks the first-time collaboration of AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal.

The video shared by the singer features Dhillon romancing Sutaria. However, the vocals have been kept under wraps.

AP Dhillon is known for his popular tracks, including 'Excuses', 'Dil Nu', 'True Stories', 'Old Money', and many more.

This is not the first time that the 'Excuses' singer has collaborated with a Bollywood actress for a music video.

Dhillon earlier shared the screen with 'October' actress Banita Sandhu for the music video 'With You'. It also sparked the dating rumours between the couple after the release of the song.

As for Tara Sutaria, she was last seen in the film 'Apurva', which was released in 2023. (ANI)