Image Credit : Instagram

Looks like love is blooming again in Bollywood, and this time it’s Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya who’ve caught everyone’s attention. After parting ways with Aadar Jain last year, Tara seems to have moved on, and fans believe Veer might just be the new man in her life.

The buzz started when both Tara and Veer posted pictures from what looked like the same scenic location – a luxury yacht floating against the backdrop of a rocky mountain and the sea. Veer’s shirtless photo, complete with boxers and a hat, screamed vacation vibes, while Tara shared a serene ocean view with a heart emoji. Neither tagged the other, but netizens were quick to piece the puzzle together – same yacht, same mountain, same day!