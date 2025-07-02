- Home
Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya dating? Similar vacation posts spark relationship speculation online
Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya dating? Similar vacation posts spark relationship speculation online
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya spark dating rumours after sharing similar vacation photos, dinner dates, and past ramp appearances, leaving fans curious about their growing bond.
Looks like love is blooming again in Bollywood, and this time it’s Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya who’ve caught everyone’s attention. After parting ways with Aadar Jain last year, Tara seems to have moved on, and fans believe Veer might just be the new man in her life.
The buzz started when both Tara and Veer posted pictures from what looked like the same scenic location – a luxury yacht floating against the backdrop of a rocky mountain and the sea. Veer’s shirtless photo, complete with boxers and a hat, screamed vacation vibes, while Tara shared a serene ocean view with a heart emoji. Neither tagged the other, but netizens were quick to piece the puzzle together – same yacht, same mountain, same day!
Speculations about their relationship began as early as March, when the two turned heads walking the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week. Their chemistry was undeniable, and ever since, the rumour mill hasn’t stopped churning. A recent report by Times of India claims they’ve been seeing each other for over two months now, although they’re reportedly still “figuring things out.”
Adding more fuel to the fire, Tara and Veer were recently spotted on a quiet dinner date at a plush Bandra restaurant. Though they exited separately and avoided the paparazzi, sources say they dined together, and fans are convinced the couple is slowly soft-launching their romance online.
For those unfamiliar, Veer Pahariya is no stranger to the spotlight – he’s the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde and was previously linked with Sara Ali Khan. Tara, on the other hand, dated Aadar Jain for three years before calling it quits in 2023.
Whether it’s love or just a friendly vacation, one thing’s certain – all eyes are now on Tara and Veer.