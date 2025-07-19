Image Credit : ANI

Story of Tanvi the Great

Tanvi The Great is the story of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi), who lives with her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam). Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's (Karan) military service, she decides to follow in his footsteps. During this, she has to face many difficult situations.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios with the support of NFDC, Tanvi The Great is globally distributed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Anil Thadani's AA Films. The film was released in cinemas worldwide on 18 July. However, it has been screened on many international platforms before this.

Tanvi The Great has received a standing ovation at a special screening held at the National Defense Academy and the South Command in Pune. It is directed by Anupam Kher. Many veteran Hollywood actors have also praised this movie at a special screening in New York.