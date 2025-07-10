President Droupadi Murmu will attend a special screening of Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great, a film on autism and the Indian Army, ahead of its July 18 release.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend a special screening of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release.

The screening is a significant moment for the film's team, especially actor and producer Anupam Kher, who has described the film as being close to his heart.

The movie, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already gained international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

Kher, in a press note, shared that he is "deeply honoured" to present the film to the President.

"I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film," Kher said.

Kher will be joined by debut actor Shubhangi, who plays the title role of Tanvi, along with co-stars Karan Tacker and Boman Irani, and the film's writers and crew.

'Tanvi The Great' follows the story of Tanvi Raina, who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025. (ANI)