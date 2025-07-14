Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the premiere of Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great in Delhi, joining the cast and crew for the special screening ahead of its July 18 release.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived on Sunday at the premiere of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' in the national capital.

The makers of 'Tanvi The Great' organised the screening of the film at the PVR Plaza, which was attended by the debut lead actress Shubhangi Dutt and the director Anupam Kher.

Shubhangi and Anupam warmly welcomed the Delhi CM with a bouquet for the exclusive screening of the film, which is slated to hit the theatres on July 18, 2025.

After a brief chat, Anupam, Shubhangi and CM Rekha Gupta posed for a photo near the 'Tanvi The Great' poster to signify the purpose of her visit and the event.

The 'Saaransh' actor expressed his happiness and folded his hands in gratitude for CM Rekha Gupta's arrival for the premiere of his movie 'Tanvi The Great'.



On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu also attended the screening of the film at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release.

The screening was attended by the cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, and debutant Shubhangi.

Calling it an "emotional" moment, Kher told ANI, "I am very emotional because the President watched our movie. The tagline of our movie is 'Different but no less'... I want to thank our President. When I looked at her after the movie, I saw that she was standing and applauding. There cannot be a bigger honour..."

He also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "HON. PRESIDENT OF INDIA WATCHES #TANVITHEGREAT: It was an ultimate moment of pride for us to have the President and the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces watch our film! And to witness her applauding it at the end was a dream come true..As a director, this kind of endorsement from the highest office in our country is my ultimate "kuch bhi ho sakta hai" moment for me! She truly epitomises our film's tagline: "Different But No Less." JAI HIND! #Gratitude #Thankfulness"

'Tanvi The Great' which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, Tanvi The Great will be distributed globally by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. (ANI)