Many beautiful actresses grace the South Indian film industry. However, it can be challenging to recognize them without their usual makeup
| Published : May 13 2025, 12:12 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Image Credit : instagram
1. Recognizing Tamannaah Bhatia without makeup would be difficult. She's active in both South Indian and Bollywood cinema.
Image Credit : instagram
2. Kajal Aggarwal is also hard to identify without makeup. She works in both South Indian and Bollywood films.
Image Credit : instagram
3. Trisha Krishnan's no-makeup look is surprising. She primarily works in South Indian films.
Image Credit : instagram
4. Keerthy Suresh is unrecognizable without makeup. She is now working in Bollywood as well as South Indian cinema.
Image Credit : instagram
5. Nayanthara's makeup-free face is quite a surprise. She has started working in Bollywood along with her South Indian projects.
Image Credit : instagram
6. Taapsee Pannu would be hard to recognize without makeup. She is more active in Bollywood than in South Indian cinema now.
Image Credit : instagram
7. Anushka Shetty is not easily recognizable without makeup. She is currently busy with projects in the South Indian industry.
Image Credit : instagram
8. Amala Paul is unrecognizable without makeup. She has also worked in Hindi films along with her South Indian projects.
