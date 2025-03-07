Test on OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Nayanthara, R. Madhavan's film?

The OTT release date for the movie 'Test,' starring Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth and directed by S. Sashikanth, has been announced. Check here

article_image1
Nayanthara's 'Test' movie is coming to Netflix! She's paired with Madhavan in this flick directed by S. Sashikanth.

article_image2

Test movie

'Test' revolves around cricket. Nayanthara's character is Kumudha, with Madhavan as her co-star and Siddharth in a key role.


article_image3

Test Movie Release Date

'Test' is heading straight to OTT! Mark your calendars: it's hitting Netflix on April 4th. Get hyped, fans!

article_image4

Nayanthara

This marks Nayanthara's fourth film to skip theaters and premiere directly on OTT, continuing her trend of digital releases.

