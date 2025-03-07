Test on OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Nayanthara, R. Madhavan's film?

Read Full Article

The OTT release date for the movie 'Test,' starring Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth and directed by S. Sashikanth, has been announced. Check here

Nayanthara's 'Test' movie is coming to Netflix! She's paired with Madhavan in this flick directed by S. Sashikanth.

'Test' revolves around cricket. Nayanthara's character is Kumudha, with Madhavan as her co-star and Siddharth in a key role.

'Test' is heading straight to OTT! Mark your calendars: it's hitting Netflix on April 4th. Get hyped, fans!

This marks Nayanthara's fourth film to skip theaters and premiere directly on OTT, continuing her trend of digital releases.

