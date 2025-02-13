Tamannaah Bhatia’s no-makeup look goes viral, stunning fans with her fresh glow [PHOTOS]

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in Mumbai. She was seen in a black outfit. Check out the photos here.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in Mumbai. She was seen in a black outfit. Known as the Milky Beauty, Tamannaah's appearance in a black dress has made the photos viral.

Tamannaah without Makeup

Tamannaah's no-makeup look is noteworthy. Her photos are going viral on social media. Tamannaah is known for her milky beauty. Even without makeup, she captivates with her natural beauty. Fans are surprised to see Tamannaah like this and are mesmerized by her beauty.

Trolls on Tamannaah's Look

People are trolling Tamannaah's look. Trolls have found negativity even in Tamannaah, who is known for her milky beauty. They are commenting on her visible dark circles without makeup.

Praise for Tamannaah's Simplicity

At the same time, some netizens are praising Tamannaah's simplicity. They appreciate her reality. They wonder how it's possible for a star heroine to be so simple. Tamannaah, who shone in Mumbai, greeted everyone patiently and reacted with great dignity, surprising fans and onlookers.

Tamannaah's Upcoming Films

Tamannaah Bhatia recently starred in 'Sikandar Ka Mukaddar'. She will soon be seen in Telugu in `Odela 2`. It is currently in the filming stage. READ MORE: [PHOTOS} Deepika Padukone shares heart-racing photos in plunging black-gown

